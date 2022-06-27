Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,909 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

QCOM opened at $125.10 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

