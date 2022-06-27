Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $245.37 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

