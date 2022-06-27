Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 11,982 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,982 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.5% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $97.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.62 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.14.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

