Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 998 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,759,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $392.00 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

