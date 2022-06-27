CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

TSE:CEU opened at C$2.27 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.36 and a twelve month high of C$3.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.43. The firm has a market cap of C$579.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$401.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip Scherman purchased 42,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$801,512.15. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 41,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$98,168.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,163,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,121,727.86. Insiders bought 48,222 shares of company stock valued at $114,324 over the last three months.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CEU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.43.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

