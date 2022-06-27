ChainX (PCX) Price Hits $0.75 on Major Exchanges

ChainX (PCX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00003528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market capitalization of $9.38 million and $590,836.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

