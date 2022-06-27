ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

CHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get ChampionX alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 649.2% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 298,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 258,788 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 18.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter worth $5,717,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 2.87.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $865.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

ChampionX Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.