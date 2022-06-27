Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $47.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chefs’ Warehouse traded as high as $39.30 and last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 1129989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CL King increased their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth approximately $956,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,732,000 after buying an additional 150,810 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 28,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $512.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.92 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

