Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Upgraded to Outperform at Scotiabank

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $5.93 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.