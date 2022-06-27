Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stake Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 118.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,188 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 36,417 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.08.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $126.58 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

