Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

CHW opened at C$12.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.83, a current ratio of 36.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 930.12. The firm has a market cap of C$235.51 million and a P/E ratio of 9.50. Chesswood Group has a 52 week low of C$10.94 and a 52 week high of C$15.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.98.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesswood Group will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Comrev Investments Limited acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,172.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,931,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,991,156.21. Also, Director Robert Day sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$41,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,560 shares in the company, valued at C$466,484. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,300 shares of company stock worth $187,709.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cormark raised their price target on Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on Chesswood Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

