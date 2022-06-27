Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Shares of REFI stock opened at $15.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $20.29.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REFI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Chairman John Mazarakis purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 163,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,375. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Papastavrou purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at $268,864.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,124 shares of company stock worth $216,376 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REFI. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $855,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

