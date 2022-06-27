Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 7.4% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 42,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in Pfizer by 7.6% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 79,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Pfizer by 20.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 76,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 72,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 186,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.21. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.