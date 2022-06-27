China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

LFC opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that China Life Insurance will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China Life Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in China Life Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in China Life Insurance by 22.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 15,903 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in China Life Insurance by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 65,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About China Life Insurance (Get Rating)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

