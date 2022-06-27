China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
LFC opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87.
China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that China Life Insurance will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About China Life Insurance (Get Rating)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.
