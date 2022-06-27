Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Chubb were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Chubb by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $194.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.37. The company has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $157.19 and a 1 year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

