CIBC Lowers Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$75.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$90.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

ONEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of TSE:ONEX opened at C$65.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$73.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$83.89. The stock has a market cap of C$5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.87. Onex has a 12 month low of C$64.29 and a 12 month high of C$101.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

