Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.60- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.34 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $289.12.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI stock opened at $265.13 on Monday. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $273.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,998,000 after acquiring an additional 85,507 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 92,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 78,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.