Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,302 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 17,302 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,127 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,295,000 after purchasing an additional 116,264 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $182.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.