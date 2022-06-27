Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,093 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 319,525 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.