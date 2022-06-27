City Holding Co. Has $363,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

City Holding Co. lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 282,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 122,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 23,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG opened at $101.05 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.44.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.