City Holding Co. Has $836,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 3,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 51.8% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 36.3% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,811 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

COST opened at $484.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $391.25 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $492.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $6,438,469. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

