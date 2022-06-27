City Holding Co. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $315.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.20. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $296.39 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

