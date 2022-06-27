Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $27.81.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 838,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,952,714.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Clarivate by 46.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 3,162.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 34,788 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Clarivate by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 34,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,328,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,062,000 after buying an additional 239,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

