Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

NYSE CMTG opened at $18.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95. Claros Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 51.83, a quick ratio of 51.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust to $19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

