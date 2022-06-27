ClinTex CTi Hits Market Capitalization of $799,382.41 (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 27th. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $799,382.41 and $1.34 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,261.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002724 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the exchanges listed above.

