CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,042 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1,080.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 28,913.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.