Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives $6.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.30.

CDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $985.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $9.50.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035,506 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,838,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,723,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,912,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,632,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

