Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,853 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,790 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $134,062,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,282 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $80.38 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

