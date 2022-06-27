Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Colliers International Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Colliers International Group has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Colliers International Group to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $109.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $97.39 and a 1 year high of $158.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.90.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Colliers International Group by 430.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Colliers International Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Colliers International Group by 341.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Colliers International Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIGI. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.38.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

