Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,773 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $414,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,750,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 62,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $93.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.58. The company has a market cap of $235.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

