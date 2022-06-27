Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,006 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $602,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

MET opened at $64.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

