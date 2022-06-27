Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after buying an additional 742,676 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,193,000 after acquiring an additional 361,501 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $46,201,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $463.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $458.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.72. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

