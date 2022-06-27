Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AQN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $13.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.34%.

AQN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.