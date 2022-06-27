Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,741 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

