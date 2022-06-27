Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,602 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after purchasing an additional 587,676 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,498,000 after purchasing an additional 377,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

NYSE LOW opened at $182.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

