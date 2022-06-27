Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 72,617 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 72,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.34 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99.

