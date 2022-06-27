Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.8% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Chandler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,761,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 242,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,479,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $392.00 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $405.43 and a 200-day moving average of $435.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

