Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Buys 134,392 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 435.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,392 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 3.8% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,202 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,065,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,540,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,112,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 740,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,512,000 after acquiring an additional 394,765 shares during the period.

SCHO opened at $49.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $51.31.

