Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Buys 13,443 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,443 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 4.6% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,241,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,488,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,645 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 101,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $29.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

