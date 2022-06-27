Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 21,292.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,648,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,340,000 after buying an additional 3,631,496 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 842,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,051,000 after buying an additional 40,490 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,522,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1,187.1% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 63,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HTRB stock opened at $34.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $41.48.

