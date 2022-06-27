Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.71 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,636 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.2% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $63.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.