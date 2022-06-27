Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $45.73 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.17.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

