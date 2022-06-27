Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 88,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 165,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,306,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 457,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 364,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $17.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

