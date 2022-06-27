Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $50.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.93. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

