Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $873.86.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $649.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $634.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $741.00. The stock has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.