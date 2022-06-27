Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,650 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.75.

Prologis stock opened at $122.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.43 and a 200 day moving average of $148.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

