Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $232.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.63. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

