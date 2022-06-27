Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

