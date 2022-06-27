Comparing ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) & Southern (NYSE:SO)

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Southern has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Southern and ReNew Energy Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern 2 6 2 0 2.00 ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

Southern currently has a consensus target price of $72.88, suggesting a potential upside of 4.36%. ReNew Energy Global has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.63%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Southern.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southern and ReNew Energy Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern $23.11 billion 3.21 $2.41 billion $2.16 32.33 ReNew Energy Global $912.00 million 2.81 -$213.00 million N/A N/A

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than ReNew Energy Global.

Profitability

This table compares Southern and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern 10.09% 11.35% 2.91% ReNew Energy Global N/A -9.72% -1.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.6% of Southern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Southern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southern beats ReNew Energy Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations. In addition, it owns and/or operates 30 hydroelectric generating stations, 24 fossil fuel generating stations, three nuclear generating stations, 13 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 45 solar facilities, 15 wind facilities, one fuel cell facility, and four battery storage facility; and constructs, operates, and maintains 76,289 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 157 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 8.7 million electric and gas utility customers. Further, the company offers digital wireless communications and fiber optics services. The Southern Company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About ReNew Energy Global (Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides energy management services for public utilities, commercial, and industrial customers. As of March 31, 2021, its portfolio consisted of 9.86 GW of wind and solar energy projects, firm power projects, and distributed solar energy projects, of which 5.60 GW projects were commissioned and 4.26 GW were committed. ReNew Energy Global plc was founded in 2011 and is based in Gurugram, India.

