Conduit (LON:CRE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $324.00

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 324 ($3.97) and last traded at GBX 325 ($3.98), with a volume of 3740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.04).

Several analysts have issued reports on CRE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.90) target price on shares of Conduit in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 536.25 ($6.57).

Get Conduit alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 350.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 387.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £534.94 million and a P/E ratio of -15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, insider Trevor Carvey acquired 10,000 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of £34,700 ($42,503.67).

Conduit Company Profile (LON:CRE)

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.